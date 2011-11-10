CHICAGO Nov 10 Central banks can use monetary
policy to help prevent financial crises, but policymakers need
to develop a broader range of tools if they are to reduce
financial system risks, a European Central Bank official said
on Thursday.
"Monetary policy cannot do it alone," ECB executive member
Peter Praet said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank conference on the role of central banks in
financial stability. The conference is co-sponsored by the
ECB.
"Financial stability should mainly be pursued by
microprudential and macroprudential policies," Praet said.
Central banks should take the role coordinating policy
among various authorities, in part so that it can reduce the
demands that might otherwise be made on it to use monetary
policy to avert crises, he said. Doing so is difficult,
however, especially in the euro zone, where fiscal and other
non-monetary policies differ by nation, he said.
The ECB is under growing pressure from world leaders to do
more to address the crisis which has now engulfed Italy,
exacerbated by the prospect of a political vacuum after Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's impending departure.
Praet did not address the current European crisis in his
prepared remarks, although on Wednesday he said it was not the
task of the central bank to intervene "when there are
fundamental doubts about the sustainability of some countries."
[ID:nL5E7MA1RW]
Central banks must be careful not to engage in "excessive
monetary policy action" because they could threaten future
stability if they keep rates too low for too long in the
aftermath of a crisis, Praet said on Thursday.
At the same time, central banks cannot continue to pursue
"business as usual" and may sometimes need to lean against
financial imbalances before they become too costly to ignore,
he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)