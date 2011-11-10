(Adds comments on ECB's mandate)
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Nov 10 Central banks can use monetary
policy to help prevent financial crises, but policymakers need
to develop a broader range of tools if they are to reduce
financial system risks, a European Central Bank official said
on Thursday.
"Monetary policy cannot do it alone," ECB executive member
Peter Praet to a Chicago Federal Reserve Bank conference on the
role of central banks in financial stability. The conference is
co-sponsored by the ECB.
"Financial stability should mainly be pursued by
microprudential and macroprudential policies," Praet said.
The ECB is under growing pressure from world leaders to do
more to address the crisis which has now engulfed Italy,
exacerbated by the prospect of a political vacuum after Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's impending departure.
But Praet, one of six ECB executive boad members, said he
was comfortable with the ECB's price stability mandate and sees
no need to add a financial stability mandate on top of it,
saying that to do so would be confusing and hard to define.
Praet did not address the current European crisis directly,
although on Wednesday he said it was not the task of the
central bank to intervene "when there are fundamental doubts
about the sustainability of some countries." For details, see
[ID:nL5E7MA1RW]
Central banks should take the role coordinating policy
among various authorities, in part so that it can reduce the
demands that might otherwise be made on it to use monetary
policy to avert crises, he said. Doing so is difficult,
however, especially in the euro zone, where fiscal and other
non-monetary policies differ by nation, he said.
Central banks must be careful not to engage in "excessive
monetary policy action" because they could threaten future
stability if they keep rates too low for too long in the
aftermath of a crisis, Praet said on Thursday.
At the same time, central banks cannot continue to pursue
"business as usual" and may sometimes need to lean against
financial imbalances before they become too costly to ignore,
he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)