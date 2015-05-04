FRANKFURT May 4 The European Central Bank bought 10.047 billion euros ($11.22 billion) worth of chiefly government bonds in the eighth week of its quantitative easing programme, a marginally slower pace than a week earlier.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 95.056 billion euros of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of May 1, up from 85.009 billion the week before.

Under the programme of quantitative easing, which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities (bonds, asset-backed securities and covered bonds). This latest weekly result keeps it broadly on track.

The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it had bought 2.458 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 28 million euros of asset-backed securities, bringing the totals of those two programmes to 75.070 billion euros and 5.785 billion euros respectively.

To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its money-printing programme, click here: here

($1 = 0.9217 euros) ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting By Hugh Lawson; editing by John O'Donnell)