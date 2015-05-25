FRANKFURT May 25 The European Central Bank bought 11.819 billion euros ($13 billion) worth of assets, chiefly government bonds, in the 11th week of its quantitative easing programme, slightly less than in the week before.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 134.224 billion euros of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of May 22, up from 122.405 billion euros a week earlier.

Under the quantitative easing programme which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities, including bonds, asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

It plans to slightly accelerate the pace of buying in the coming weeks.

This latest weekly result keeps it broadly on track to hit its target.

The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it had bought 2.046 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 99 million euros of asset-backed securities. That brings the totals purchased under those two programmes to 82.805 billion euros and 6.230 billion euros respectively.

To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its money-printing programme, click here: here

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)