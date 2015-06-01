(Adds monthly data) By John O'Donnell and John Geddie FRANKFURT, June 1 The European Central Bank bought 12.455 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of assets in the 12th week of money printing, upping the pace of a scheme to buy chiefly government bonds. The ECB said on Monday it had bought a total of 146.679 billion euros of mainly sovereign bonds as of May 29, up from 134.224 billion euros a week earlier. But data on the individual bonds they bought showed that they continue to struggle to buy long-term debt in some countries. Part of the difficulty is explained by the fact that managers of pension funds are obliged to keep bonds that mature in the distant future. The average maturity of Dutch government bonds bought by the ECB is 6.85 years, for instance, although the average maturity of all Dutch government debt is around 9 years. Analysts point to this discrepancy as evidence that the ECB is struggling to buy long-dated Dutch bonds from insurance and pension funds. A recent sell-off on bond markets, on the other hand, provided the ECB with an opportunity to buy bonds whose yields had, until recently, sunk so low that they were disqualified from being bought under the money printing scheme. Monthly data on sovereign debt purchases by country also showed that the ECB had bought more short-dated German bonds as yields rose sharply in May. The average maturity of the German bonds bought fell from 7.9 years to 7.11 years. bit.ly/1PZKMrf Under the QE programme which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities, including bonds, asset-backed securities and covered bonds. The amount of asset-backed securities purchased under the scheme picked up sharply in the last week. The ECB bought 982 million euros of them, compared with just under 100 million a week earlier. It plans to slightly accelerate the pace of buying in the coming weeks before the quiet summer months and is broadly on track to hit its target. The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it had bought 2.303 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 982 million euros of asset-backed securities. That brings the totals purchased under those two programmes to 85.108 billion euros and 7.212 billion euros respectively. Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE) Week Weekly amount Total amount 1 9.751 9.751 2 16.5 26.3 3 14.7 41.016 4 11.5 52.522 5 9.159 61.681 6 11.612 73.293 7 11.716 85.009 8 10.047 95.056 9 13.65 108.709 10 13.696 122.405 11 11.819 134.224 12 12.455 146.679 To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its money-printing programme, click here: here ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi/Ruth Pitchford)