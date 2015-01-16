BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
PARIS Jan 16 The aim of a euro zone quantitative easing plan would be to anchor long-term financing conditions in peripheral countries and the broader euro zone, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday in an interview.
Coeure told Liberation daily that the Frankfurt-based bank must decide whether the bond-buying would focus on specific countries or would be spread across the whole euro zone.
"The aim of a QE is to ensure trust in the capacity of a central bank to stabilise inflation," he said.
Coeure said the deflation risk had increased in the summer of 2014 and said European policymakers must mobilise all tools to boost growth.
"It's out of the question that Greece leave the euro," he said when asked about what could happen after general election there on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.