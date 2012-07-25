LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Not for the first time, it would
seem prudent to paraphrase that dreaded restaurant critic Anton
Ego from the Disney/Pixar animation Ratatouille. What this
market needs is some fresh, clear perspective.
Things always get a bit crazy as the summer holidays start
to kick in, but are the moves we have seen since last Friday in
both the periphery and broader credit markets justified?
There are plenty of reasons to argue yes. At the beginning
of this month, we saw a major relief rally after the Spanish
bank bailout was confirmed at the EU summit. Unfortunately,
though, the problems in Spain reach way beyond the banking
system, as we can see by the regions' requests for help that
sparked this latest sell-off.
The likelihood is, therefore, that if yields stay at these
elevated levels, then Spain will need to go cap in hand to the
Troika for a fully fledged sovereign bailout. To that end, El
Economista's report this morning - that the German government is
urging Spain to request a EUR300bn sovereign bailout package
that would negate the need for the Tesoro to come to the market
for the next two years - had more than a ring of truth about it.
In Greece, quotes from EU officials on Tuesday afternoon
that the Troika's debt reduction targets may be missed were
thoroughly predictable, and those same officials also stated
that further debt restructuring would be necessary.
HEART OF THE MATTER
That, of course, is a very delicate subject. From a
political point of view, European policy-makers will not want to
take a major haircut on Greek debt holdings, so we can look
forward to a vigorous stand against OSI from the likes of
Germany and Finland. One would imagine, though, that the ECB
would be forced to wear the haircut on its SMP holdings should
OSI become a reality.
And therein lies the crux of this latest inflexion point in
the sovereign debt crisis. If the ECB is going to carry some of
the burden of other potential debt restructuring from bailed-out
countries, the cost will be enormous.
Hence, it would make sense for Draghi and co. to introduce
more non-standard measures at the ECB meeting next week. The ECB
council could, of course, opt for LTRO 3 (anyone for a perp
LTRO?).
The first three-year LTRO back in December had the desired
effect on Italian and Spanish yields, but the second at the end
of February had much less of an impact. One suspects the
benefits of a third operation would be even more diluted.
Cutting the depo rate to zero last month had a big effect on
off-core markets, but none on the periphery.
So what does the ECB have left? If the aim is to bring
Spanish and Italian yields down and keep them there, the central
bank needs a regimented, scheduled buyback scheme, which to all
intents and purposes is QE.
One suspects, however, that this will only be the last
resort, and hence the markets may well be disappointed next
Thursday.
