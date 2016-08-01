* German, French and Italian debt above capital key
* Extra buying makes up for Greece, Cyprus, Estonia: sources
* Portugal, Slovakia and Baltic countries left behind
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 The European Central Bank
bought more German, French and Italian government bonds in July
than its money-printing programme dictates, leaving smaller
states like Portugal and Slovakia behind, data showed on Monday.
The ECB is buying 80 billion euros worth of assets, mainly
government bonds, every month in a bid to boost inflation and
economic growth in the euro zone by lowering the cost of
borrowing.
July's data, which confirm a lasting trend, run counter to
market fears that the ECB is close to running out of German
paper to buy.
But it also raises questions about whether the ECB's
largesse benefits some countries disproportionately and whether
the bank can comply with the many self-imposed constraints of
its asset purchase programme.
The bank is widely expected to extend and tweak the rules of
the scheme later this year.
ECB government bond purchases are conducted by the national
central banks of the euro zone and are supposed to reflect the
amount of capital each of them has paid into the ECB, which
depends on the size of the country's economy.
But July's purchases show German bonds accounted for 27.4
percent of the total bought during the month, or 1.8 percentage
points more than the Bundesbank's share of the ECB capital key,
according to Reuters calculations on ECB data.
"The amount purchased in July (and its increase relative to
June) suggests that the ECB is not experiencing difficulties in
finding German bonds," Luca Cazzulani, an analyst at UniCredit,
wrote in a note to clients.
Italian and French purchases were also above the countries'
quotas in July, by roughly 1.4 percentage points each.
Since the start of the quantitative easing (QE) programme,
German, French and Italian purchases have exceeded the size of
their capital key by around one percentage point each.
Eurosystem sources said this additional buying was designed
to make up for the exclusion of Greece and, later, Cyprus from
QE and for the lack of bonds to buy in Estonia.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Portugal has bought nearly 1
percentage point less in July than it should have to reflect its
own share of the ECB's capital, extending a recent trend.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this year
this had to do with concerns about hitting some other purchase
limits on the country's debt.
Purchases of Slovakian, Lithuanian and Latvian debt were
also below the countries' capital key in July.
