FRANKFURT, July 13 The European Central Bank
bought 11.68 billion euros ($12.90 billion) of public-sector
assets in the 18th week of its quantitative easing programme,
slightly accelerating the pace of its weekly purchases.
Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
Week Weekly Total amount
amount
1 9.751 9.751
2 16.5 26.3
3 14.7 41.016
4 11.5 52.522
5 9.159 61.681
6 11.612 73.293
7 11.716 85.009
8 10.047 95.056
9 13.65 108.709
10 13.696 122.405
11 11.819 134.224
12 12.455 146.679
13 12.921 159.600
14 10.649 170.249
15 11.97 182.219
16 11.681 193.900
17 10.766 204.666
18 11.680 216.346
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)