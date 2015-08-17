FRANKFURT, Aug 17 The European Central Bank
bought 10.18 billion euros ($11.29 billion) of public-sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme.
For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click:
here
Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
Week Weekly Total amount
amount
1 9.751 9.751
2 16.5 26.3
3 14.7 41.016
4 11.5 52.522
5 9.159 61.681
6 11.612 73.293
7 11.716 85.009
8 10.047 95.056
9 13.65 108.709
10 13.696 122.405
11 11.819 134.224
12 12.455 146.679
13 12.921 159.600
14 10.649 170.249
15 11.97 182.219
16 11.681 193.900
17 10.766 204.666
18 11.680 216.346
19 11.271 227.617
20 10.263 237.880
21 11.009 248.889
22 10.809 259.698
23 10.177 269.875
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)