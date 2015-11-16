FRANKFURT, Nov 16 The European Central Bank
bought 12.577 billion euros ($13.47 billion) of public sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
it said on Monday.
For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click:
here
Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
Week Weekly Total amount
amount
1 9.751 9.751
2 16.5 26.3
3 14.7 41.016
4 11.5 52.522
5 9.159 61.681
6 11.612 73.293
7 11.716 85.009
8 10.047 95.056
9 13.65 108.709
10 13.696 122.405
11 11.819 134.224
12 12.455 146.679
13 12.921 159.600
14 10.649 170.249
15 11.97 182.219
16 11.681 193.900
17 10.766 204.666
18 11.680 216.346
19 11.271 227.617
20 10.263 237.880
21 11.009 248.889
22 10.809 259.698
23 10.177 269.875
24 9.886 279.761
25 9.776 289.537
26 11.910 301.447
27 13.022 314.469
28 12.249 326.718
29 11.161 337.879
30 8.436 346.315
31 12.459 358.774
32 12.042 370.816
33 12.254 383.070
34 10.567 393.637
35 12.929 406.566
36 12.577 419.143
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)