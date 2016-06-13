(Corrects corporate bond and total purchase figures) FRANKFURT, June 13 The European Central Bank bought 17.733 billion euros ($15.75 billion) of public sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 17.591 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Monday. The following table details the ECB's purchases in the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes. All figures are in billions of euros. Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP Total Jun 10 17.733 0.131 1.491 0.348 19.703 Jun 3 17.591 0.066 0.973 - 18.630 May 27 19.296 0.001 1.180 - 20.477 May 20 16.918 0.142 0.907 - 17.967 May 13 16.928 0.026 1.304 - 18.258 May 6 19.766 -0.118 1.742 - 21.390 Apr 29 17.550 -0.132 1.239 - 18.657 Apr 22 19.908 -0.045 1.759 - 21.622 Apr 15 18.222 0.045 2.423 - 20.690 ($1 = 1.1256 euros) For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)