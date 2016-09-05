(Corrects amounts of public sector and corporate bonds)
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The European Central Bank
bought 11.14 billion euros ($12.41 billion) worth of public
sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing
programme, above the 10.312 billion euros it purchased a week
earlier, it said on Monday.
The following table details the ECB's purchases in the
Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities
Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and
Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The
total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes.
All figures are in billions of euros.
Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP
Total
Sep 2 11.14 -0.074 1.526 1.160
-985.918
Aug 26 10.312 -0.099 0.849 1.504
11.062
Aug 19 11.858 -0.051 0.321 1.603
13.731
Aug 12 11.364 -0.004 0.659 1.248
13.267
Aug 5 12.414 -0.069 0.746 1.764
14.855
Jul 29 16.452 0.149 0.593 1.365
18.559
Jul 22 17.453 -0.126 0.534 1.422
19.283
Jul 15 16.309 0.251 1.407 1.953
19.920
Jul 8 16.100 0.240 0.530 1.676
18.546
($1 = 1.1141 euros)
($1 = 0.8973 euros)