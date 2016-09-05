(Corrects amounts of public sector and corporate bonds) FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The European Central Bank bought 11.14 billion euros ($12.41 billion) worth of public sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 10.312 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Monday. The following table details the ECB's purchases in the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes. All figures are in billions of euros. Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP Total Sep 2 11.14 -0.074 1.526 1.160 -985.918 Aug 26 10.312 -0.099 0.849 1.504 11.062 Aug 19 11.858 -0.051 0.321 1.603 13.731 Aug 12 11.364 -0.004 0.659 1.248 13.267 Aug 5 12.414 -0.069 0.746 1.764 14.855 Jul 29 16.452 0.149 0.593 1.365 18.559 Jul 22 17.453 -0.126 0.534 1.422 19.283 Jul 15 16.309 0.251 1.407 1.953 19.920 Jul 8 16.100 0.240 0.530 1.676 18.546 ($1 = 1.1141 euros) For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here ($1 = 0.8973 euros)