FRANKFURT, April 20 The European Central Bank bought 11.612 billion euros ($12.5 billion) worth of government bonds in the sixth week of its quantitative easing programme, a quicker pace than a week earlier.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 73.293 billion euros of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of April 17, up from 61.681 billion the week before.

Under the programme of quantitative easing, which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities (bonds, ABS and covered bonds) until September 2016, or beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to the public-sector bonds, it had settled 2.516 billion euros worth of covered bond purchases last week, and 257 million euros in total purchases of asset-backed securities (ABS), bringing the totals of those two programmes to 69.666 billion euros and 5.516 billion euros respectively.

To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its money-printing programme, click here: here ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)