* Moderate take-up of TLTRO sparks rumours of sovereign bond
QE
* Tighter yield may scare investors off, bankers say
* Eventual tapering would induce 'brutal repricing' of
assets
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - The prospects of a broad-based asset
purchase programme that would see the European Central Bank buy
bonds issued by the sovereign, supranational and agency sector
has sparked concerns among public sector bankers that many
investors will exit the market if yields fall lower.
The ECB is expected to unveil further details of its planned
quantitative easing programme after a monetary policy meeting
scheduled for January 22, 2015, with one of possible measure
being the purchase of SSA bonds.
The disappointing 130bn take-up of the central bank's
targeted long-term refinancing operation this week further
fuelled expectations of full-blown QE, including purchases of
sovereign bonds.
Though this would introduce a big buyer to the market, SSA
bankers are concerned that the bonds, already trading at their
lowest yields for years, could become too expensive for the
market.
"It could actually prove extremely problematic. Particularly
on the higher rated names, how much will investors want to buy
if yields go negative? Either way, it is likely to distort the
curves," said one DCM banker covering SSA markets.
Another pointed to the effect of the ECB's purchase of
covered bonds to illustrate the impact of the central bank
wading in.
"What's happening in covered bond markets is that the
private side is slowly driven away because the spreads are
perceived as too tight now," said Benjamin Moulle, head of SSA
syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB.
"The tightening would surely push out our current investor
base from this asset-class as it did in covered. We would then
rely mostly on the central bank bid," he said.
PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC, was
also wary of the risks inherent in the ECB buying SSA bonds.
He added that the purchase of agency bonds in particular
could distort the market.
"If it does happen, then you could get a very odd situation
where government-guaranteed paper is trading through the
guarantors. Already the likes of Cades, ICO and some of the
Austrian guaranteed names trade at single digit spreads," he
said.
Last month, Spain's Instituto de Credito Oficial priced a
1.25bn 0.375% 2016 bond at just 10bp over Spanish government
bonds, while a recent 500m May 2018 tap by France's Cades
priced at a mere 4bp over the government curve, although both
transactions managed to get enough traction.
PRICED IN
Scott Thiel, head of European and global bonds for
BlackRock, played down the possible effect of ECB purchase on
sovereign bonds from now on, however, suggesting that a good
part of the tightening has already taken place in anticipation
of the move.
"Quantitative easing is very much priced into the market,
and yields have already tightened as a result. The Italian bond
market, for example, has returned 23% this year and
[expectations for] QE is part of that return," he said.
Yields on Italy's 10-year government bonds have nearly
halved this year from 4% at the start of 2014 to 2.05% last
Friday morning.
Steven Jallport, a director in the SSA group at Deutsche
Bank, went even further, saying that having a big buyer in the
market to anchor deals has never been a negative.
"Personally I differ from what seems to be the consensus,"
Jallport said. "Deals should still be priced to attract all
other mainstream investors. As for liquidity, you can argue the
other way too - that a buyer that is out there underpinning new
deals will help boost participation and thereby secondary market
liquidity, particularly in difficult market environments."
His main concern - and one shared by other market
participants - is the effect further down the line when the ECB
begins to wind down its quantitative easing programme.
At that stage, there could be a "brutal repricing" of
assets, as Moulle of CA-CIB put it, similar to the market
volatility triggered by the US announcement in May last year
that it would taper its asset purchase programme.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand,
Matthew Davies)