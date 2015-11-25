* Is Irish CBank head's last day before retiring

* Says initial QE was very hard for ECB to put together (Adds details, further quotes)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Nov 25 There are signs that the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme is producing results and the bank needs to keep its foot on the stimulus pedal, departing ECB governing council member Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday.

Speculation of further easing from the ECB at its next policy meeting on Dec 3. has grown since President Mario Draghi indicated in October that the bank's Governing Council would act if needed to drive up inflation towards its near-2 percent target, a view echoed by several other policymakers.

Alternatives open to boost a virtually stagnant euro zone economy include snapping up the bonds of towns and regions or introducing a two-tier penalty charge on banks that park money with the ECB, according to officials.

"I think we can see results, not a huge bounce back to a 2 percent inflation rate, but I think if we didn't have it we would be looking at a worse situation," Honohan told journalists on his last day as Irish Central Bank Governor before retiring.

"Even though there are signs of a better recovery, inflation forecasts are still not moving up and therefore definitely they need to keep the foot on the accommodation pedal."

After inflation of just 0.1 percent last month, a Reuters poll of economists on Wednesday suggested the ECB will ease policy in some way or other on Dec. 3.

Draghi must find a compromise that will win the blessing of a majority of the 19 central bank heads around the euro zone, and Honohan said it had been "very difficult" for the bank to set up its initial round of money-printing.

Honohan, who will be succeeded by fellow economics professor Philip Lane, said he was firmly in favour of the initial move.

The bank has been buying around 60 billion euros ($63.5 billion) of assets a month since March, a programme scheduled to run until next September.

