BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
VIENNA Jan 20 Inflation expectations are central to assessing the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Wednesday.
"Generally speaking, I think inflation expectations for the future is the main thing for just rethinking the asset purchase programme," he told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna when asked what the first sign of needing to wind down the programme would be.
"But for the moment I would not like to speculate," he added.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos