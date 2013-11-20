BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 20 There is no easy way out of the euro zone crisis and printing money is definitely not the solution, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.
Last week, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised the prospect of the ECB starting to buy assets - a policy known as quantitative easing (QE) - to bring inflation closer to the central bank's target.
"There are no easy and quick ways out of this crisis. The money printer is definitely not the way to solve it," Weidmann told German weekly Die Zeit. (Writing by Paul Carrel)
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sale of shares of unit Rishi Reality Leasing Services Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2mRz0a1 Further company coverage:
* Says February contract sales up 185.8 percent y/y at 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)