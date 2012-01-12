FRANKFURT Jan 12 The European Central
Bank's recent injection of almost half a trillion euros of
three-year funding has made a substantial contribution to
improving the funding picture for euro zone banks, ECB President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The provision of liquidity ... for refinancing operations
will continue to support euro area banks and thus the financing
of the real economy," Draghi said at a news conference after the
ECB left euro zone interest rates at 1 percent.
"The extensive recourse to the first three-year
refinancing operation indicates that our non-standard policy
measures are providing a substantial contribution to improving
the funding situation of the banks."
The long-term, ultra-cheap ECB cash has given banks an
incentive to be more aggressive in their purchases of euro zone
bonds, and they have a second and expected to be final
opportunity to get the three-year funding at the end of
February.
Spain and Italy spread cheer through euro zone markets on
Thursday with successful debt auctions at sharply lower
borrowing costs in 2012's first real test of appetite for debt
from the euro zone's bruised periphery.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by John Stonestreet)