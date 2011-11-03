FRANKFURT Nov 3 The European Central Bank's government bond buying programme is limited and temporary, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, apparently rebuffing calls for the ECB to scale up its purchases in the face of an escalating debt crisis.

Markets have eagerly awaited comments from the new president on the ECB's programme, which it reactivated in August after leaving it dormant for 19 weeks -- a move that was opposed by the Bundesbank and ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark.

"Our Securities Market Programme has three characteristics: it is temporary; it is limited; it is justified in restoring the functioning of monetary transmission channels," Draghi told a news conference after the bank cut interest rates to 1.25 percent .

There is growing pressure for the ECB to keep supporting bond markets with Greece's government on the brink of collapse and European leaders contemplating a Greek exit to preserve their single currency.

Traders said the ECB intervened in the market on Tuesday, Draghi's first day in office, buying Italian bonds. (Editing by Mike Peacock)