FRANKFURT Aug 2 The European Central Bank will
draw up a mechanism in the coming weeks to make outright
purchases to stabilise stressed euro zone borrowing costs, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The Governing Council, within its mandate to maintain price
stability over the medium term and in observance of its
independence in determining monetary policy, may undertake
outright open market operations of a size adequate to reach its
objective." Draghi said after the bank kept euro zone interest
rates at 0.75 percent.
"The Governing Council will consider further non-standard
monetary policy measures according to what is required to repair
monetary policy transmission. In the coming weeks we will design
the appropriate modalities for such policy measures."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)