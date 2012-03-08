FRANKFURT, March 8 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the German
Bundesbank is not isolated within the ECB and that the rest of
the bank shared the concerns about imbalances building up in the
euro zone's Target 2 payments settlement system.
"My personal relationship with Jens (Weidmann) is excellent
... Nobody is isolated in the Governing Council and especially
the Bundesbank is not isolated." Draghi told his regular monthly
news conference after the ECB held interest rates at 1.0
percent, as expected.
Weidmann, the head of the Bundesbank, wrote to Draghi last
month to express concerns about risks stemming from a decision
the ECB took in December to ease rules on the collateral banks
must put up to tap its funding operations.
(Writing by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)