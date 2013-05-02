UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRATISLAVA May 2 The European Central Bank will look further into helping businesses by promoting collateralised loans to free up the flow of credit, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The Governing Council decided to start consultations with other European institutions on initiatives to promote a functioning market for asset-backed securities collateralised by loans to non-financial corporations," Draghi said.
"There can't be fears of lack of funding as an excuse for not lending," Draghi said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts