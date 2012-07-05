UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
FRANKFURT, July 5 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday there was no unusual coordination between his bank and counterparts in Britain and China when it cut interest rates.
"There wasn't any coordination that went beyond the normal exchange of views on the state of the business cycle, on the state of the economy and on the state of global demand," he told a news conference.
Earlier, the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, the Bank of England restarted its programme of quantitative easing and China's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in two months. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by John Stonestreet)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.