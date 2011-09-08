FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The European Central Bank held
interest rates at 1.5 percent on Thursday and is likely to
indicate that a policy tightening cycle it began in April is on
hold in the face of growing evidence the euro zone's economic
recovery is losing momentum.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference. Markets are
looking for hints of a long break before the next interest rate
increase, and for any signs the ECB could even cut rates.
The bank's reactivation of its bond-buy programme will also
be in the spotlight now the euro zone debt crisis has spread to
Italy.
Euro zone year-on-year inflation remains at 2.5 percent,
well above the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
The 17-country bloc's central bank increased its rates in
July and April, when it become the first major central bank to
hike after the intensification of the financial crisis.
The ECB said the interest rate on its deposit facility would
remain at 0.75 percent, and the rate on the marginal lending
facility would stay at 2.25 percent.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)