FRANKFURT Dec 8 The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent on Thursday as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis outweighed the concern over persistently high inflation.

The ECB also reduced the interest rate on its deposit facility to 0.25 percent and the rate on the marginal lending facility to 1.75 percent, bringing all rates to match record lows reached in 2009.

ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1330 GMT news conference. The cut was the second in as many months, and means that the ECB has reduced borrowing costs in both meetings since Draghi took over the central bank from Jean-Claude Trichet.

Markets are now looking for hints whether the ECB is preparing to cut rates even further in the coming months.

Attention will also focus on other changes in the central bank's policy, especially whether the cut is part of its move to more growth-oriented monetary policy instead of concentrating on keeping inflation low.

Central bank watchers are also keen to hear any news on whether the ECB is going to increase its government bond buys.