FRANKFURT Feb 9 The European Central Bank
held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Thursday as the
central bank takes stock on the impact of its previous measures
in helping stabilise the economy.
The ECB kept the interest rate on its deposit facility at
0.25 percent and the rate on the marginal lending facility at
1.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1330 GMT news conference. The decision
was in line with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll.
Markets are now looking for hints whether the ECB's interest
rates have found a new floor or if the central bank is preparing
to cut rates further in the coming months to support the
still-weak economy.
Attention will also focus on changes in the central bank's
policy regarding Greece and the government bonds the ECB holds.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)