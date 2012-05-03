BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces pricing of primary offering of common units
BARCELONA, Spain May 3 The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Thursday as stubborn inflation offset pressure to loosen borrowing costs further to support the weak euro zone economy.
The ECB also said the interest rate on its deposit facility would remain at 0.25 percent, and the rate on the marginal lending facility would stay at 1.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.
Markets are looking for any hints on how long the ECB is planning to keep its wait-and-see stance on interest rates and how worried the 17-country bloc's central bank is about weak recent economic data.
They also expect Draghi to be asked to give more details on his suggestion that the euro zone craft a growth agreement, or compact.
* Watsco announces pricing of secondary offering of its common stock
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage: