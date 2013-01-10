FOREX-Dollar rises modestly on rate hike bets, European worries
Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting
FRANKFURT Jan 10 The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, putting off further policy easing while it assesses the economic outlook and waits for a bailout trigger to use its new bond-purchase programme.
The ECB wants to transmit its low interest rates to all corners of the euro zone - where market interest rates vary greatly - and aims to do so by pushing down sovereign bond yields with its new bond-buy programme.
But it cannot use the plan to buy the bonds of Spain - first in line for support - until Madrid requests a bailout, a precondition for the ECB to intervene with the new programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
The ECB left its main rate on hold for the sixth month running. It also left the interest rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.50 percent.
Euro rose against the U.S. dollar after the decision to $1.3115 from $1.3096 beforehand.
Holdings of biggest gold ETF fall again on Monday

By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 Gold hit the lowest level in more than four weeks on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month weighed, though moves were muted
OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.