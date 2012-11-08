FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank kept
its main interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.75 percent
on Thursday, waiting to see whether inflation and the euro zone
economy slow further before deciding on any cut in borrowing
costs.
Euro zone inflation eased to an estimated 2.5 percent in
October -- just above the ECB's target of close to but below 2
percent.
The ECB is also assessing the impact of its new bond-buying
plan on the euro zone debt crisis, which it has identified as a
risk to the growth and inflation outlook.
The ECB left its main rate on hold for the fourth month
running. It also left the interest rate on its deposit facility
at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or
emergency borrowing rate -- at 1.50 percent.