FRANKFURT Aug 1 The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, as recent economic data has kindled hopes of a recovery taking hold this quarter.

Euro zone private industry unexpectedly bounced back to growth in July. Factories increased output for the first time in well over a year, business surveys showed.

Euro zone inflation was steady at 1.6 percent in July. The ECB's goal is just below 2 percent.

The ECB also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.

The markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where he will be asked about the central bank's future plans.