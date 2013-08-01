FRANKFURT Aug 1 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 percent
on Thursday, as recent economic data has kindled hopes of a
recovery taking hold this quarter.
Euro zone private industry unexpectedly bounced back to
growth in July. Factories increased output for the first time in
well over a year, business surveys showed.
Euro zone inflation was steady at 1.6 percent in July. The
ECB's goal is just below 2 percent.
The ECB also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0
percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
The markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where
he will be asked about the central bank's future plans.