FRANKFURT, July 4 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent on
Thursday, as recent economic data has kindled hopes of recovery
beginning later this year.
European manufacturing activity showed signs of
stabilisation last month and is likely to grow this quarter
after encouraging signs emerged even in smaller members of the
euro zone, a business survey suggested on Monday.
Euro zone inflation rose to 1.6 percent in June, closer to
the ECB's goal of just below 2 percent.
The ECB also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0
percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
The markets now turn their attention to the Draghi news
conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where he will be
asked about the bank's future plans, including whether it is
moving toward giving more formal forward guidance on policy.