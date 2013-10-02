FRANKFURT Oct 2 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 percent
on Wednesday, as recent economic data has shown a nascent
recovery taking hold in the euro zone.
It also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent
and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing
rate - at 1.00 percent.
Euro zone factory activity grew for the third month running
in September as stronger demand enabled manufacturers to raise
prices for the first time since mid-2012, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
However, consumer price inflation in the euro zone slowed to
1.1 percent in September, EU statistics office Eurostat said on
Monday. The ECB's goal is just below 2 percent, though it looks
at prices over the medium term.
The markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where
he will be asked about the central bank's future plans.