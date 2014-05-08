BRUSSELS May 8 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent
on Thursday, holding off fresh policy action while it waits to
see whether a tick up in inflation last month gains traction.
The decision to leave rates unchanged was expected, as ECB
policymakers await updated economic forecasts from the bank's
staff in June to assess whether to act to counter low inflation
that risks becoming stuck in a "danger zone" below 1 percent.
The ECB also left unchanged the rate it pays on bank
overnight deposits at 0.0 percent, and held its marginal lending
facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 0.75 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is expected to
give a more detailed explanation for the ECB's decision.
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)