BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia Oct 4 European
Central Bank policymakers did not discuss the possibility of
cutting interest rates in the near-term at their meeting on
Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
Asked at the post-meeting news conference if there had been
any discussion today about a possible rate cut in the months to
come, Draghi said: "(On this question) the answer was no."
The bank kept its main rates on hold as expected on
Thursday, but many economists and investors had expected it to
cut official borrowing costs before the end of the year.
Asked separately if a cut in interest rates was conceivable
alongside the implementation of the bank's potential bond-buying
programme for euro zone bonds, he added:
"Non-standard monetary policy measures are being implemented
when the standard ones are not fully effective... We have to see
if we can repair the monetary policy transmission channels."