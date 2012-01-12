FRANKFURT Jan 12 The euro zone economy
faces high uncertainty and inflation will drop below 2 percent
after several months, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said on Thuirsday, but added there were some signs of
stabilisation.
"Ongoing financial market tensions continue to dampen
economic activity in the euro area, while, according to some
recent survey indicators, there are tentative signs of
stabilisation activity at low levels," Draghi told a news
conference after keeping interest rates on hold in line with
expectations
"The economic outlook remains subject to high uncertainty
and substantial downside risks," he said.
At his first meeting in Novemmber, Draghi said the euro
faces a mild recession. He did not repeat that in his early
comments on Thursday.
The ECB kept rates on hold after back-to-back cuts in
November and December, Draghi's first two months in charge at
the bank. Last month, the ECB also said it would offer banks
3-year funds in an unprecedented move to fend off a credit
crunch.
(Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)