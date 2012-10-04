BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia Oct 4 European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi strongly restated the case
for the bank to intervene on euro bond markets on Thursday,
saying economic growth remained weak and that the debt-buying
plan had reduced tensions.
Draghi said the euro zone's debt problems continued to weigh
on the economy and that governments must take the actions
expected of them, speaking as financial markets await a request
from Spain for aid from the bank.
"Our decisions as regards outright monetary transactions,
OMTs, have helped to alleviate such tensions over the past few
weeks thereby reducing concerns about the materialization of
destructive scenarios," Draghi told a news conference.
"It is now essential that governments continue to implement
the necessary steps to reduce both fiscal and structural
imbalances and proceed with financial sector restructuring
measures."