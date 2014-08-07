FRANKFURT Aug 7 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday that an uneven economic recovery
in the euro zone and the bloc's inflation outlook meant interest
rates would stay low for an extended period.
"The key ECB interest rates would remain at the present
level for an extended period of time in view of the current
outlook for inflation," Draghi told a news conference after the
bank left interest unchanged at record lows.
Risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area
remained on the downside, in particular due to heightened
geopolitical factors and developments in emerging market
economies, he said.
"Moreover the (ECB) governing council is unanimous in its
commitment to also using unconventional instruments within its
mandate should it become necessary to further address risks of
too prolonged a period of low inflation."
Earlier, the ECB said its Governing Council had decided to
leave its main refinancing rate unchanged at a record low of
0.15 percent, as expected.
Data this week showed Italy, the third-biggest euro zone
economy, has slipped back into recession while the Bundesbank
says even powerhouse Germany stagnated in the second quarter.
(Writing by by John Stonestreet,)