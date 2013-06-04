KIRKENES, Norway, June 4 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said he saw no need to ask the European Central Bank to ease its monetary policy further, and that negative interest rates would not help.

"I'm not sure if there is any room left for monetary easing," he told Reuters on Tuesday during a visit to Norway, citing some recent positive economic indicators.

"So I don't know what else the ECB could do and I don't think it would be necessary to ask the ECB to do more."

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

