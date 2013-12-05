BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
FRANKFURT Dec 5 The European Central Bank expects inflation to hold broadly steady well below its roughly two percent target over the next two years, dipping to 1.1 percent in 2014 before inching up to 1.3 percent in 2015, it said on Thursday.
The ECB's first inflation forecasts for 2015 were eagerly eyed by market participants to gauge how long the central bank may keep interest rates at or around a record low of 0.25 percent, a level it confirmed at its December policy meeting.
In its latest update of its staff projections, the ECB lowered its 2014 inflation outlook slightly to 1.1 percent from a mid-point of 1.3 percent in its September prediction.
The ECB raised the midpoint of its forecast for euro zone economic growth next year to 1.1 percent from a previous 1.0 percent and said the economy should improve to growth of 1.5 percent in 2015.
"Over the medium term underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to remain subdued," Governor Mario Draghi told a news conference.
"Looking ahead to 2014 and 2015, output is expected to recover at a slow pace, in particular owing to some improvement in domestic demand supported by (our) accommodative monetary policy stance."
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago