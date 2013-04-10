* French economic downturn weighs on euro zone recovery

* ECB changes tone at April meeting, signals rate cut

* Rate cut with unchanged deposit rate seen as symbolic

* Impact on France limited, problems are structural

* Pressure grows for unconventional ECB measures

By Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, April 10 France's economic downturn is putting pressure on the European Central Bank to cut its main interest rate further even though the impact on the euro zone's No. 2 economy would be negligible.

French business activity plummeted in March, putting the brakes on the bloc's recovery, as high unemployment weighed on private consumption that accounts for more than half the French economy.

The ECB noted at its April policy meeting that the economic weakness had spread beyond the bloc's crisis-stricken periphery while the transmission of interest rates across the bloc had improved, a change in tone from previous assessments.

In February, French central bank governor Christian Noyer had dismissed talk of a rate cut, saying there was no interest at the ECB in cutting rates if it only impacted Germany or other core countries.

Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stood "ready to act".

Draghi's remarks, and comments from French ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure, who said inflation appeared set to move further below the ECB's target, have fuelled expectations that a rate cut is possible.

"A rate cut sooner rather than later has become increasingly more likely given the somewhat weaker-than-expected production and export performance at the start of the year, in particular in the euro area's core," said Daiwa economist Tobias Blattner.

The ECB has limited room for manoeuvre.

Its main rate is a record low 0.75 percent, the highest level among the world's major central banks. The deposit rate it pays banks for holding their funds overnight is at zero and the ECB is loath to cut it for fear of jolting the banking system.

Reluctant to cut this rate, which sets a floor for money markets, the ECB has little ability to steer interbank rates - and by extension little sway over the cost of borrowing for firms and households.

Alternative policy options include 'non-standard' measures, such as the provision of liquidity through lending operations.

"A rate cut would unavoidably fuel expectations about further non-standard measures or more explicit forward guidance," Blattner said.

MALAISE HOLLANDAISE

A quarter-percentage-point cut in the main refinancing rate would still have a marginal impact on France.

Its banks account for about 15 percent of the overall use of ECB liquidity and the rates they charge for loans to companies seem to reflect the record-low ECB rate. Until recently, French corporate loan rates were even lower than those in Germany.

But France's problems lie elsewhere.

France is on the brink of slipping into its third recession since the 2008-2009 financial crisis as President Francois Hollande's Socialist government struggles to rein in a public deficit and make French companies more competitive.

Between 2003 and last year, France's exports rose about 40 percent while Germany's rose twice as fast. And while hourly wages in France rose 25 percent over the eight years preceding the financial crisis, Germany's grew at under half that pace.

To catch up, France is implementing radical labour market reforms which aim, for example, to give firms more flexibility to adjust headcount in downturns.

But unemployment is already at 10.6 percent, the highest in more than a decade, and consumers' reluctance to spend has among other things driven down inflation - to 1.2 percent in February, the lowest annual rate in more than three years.

Joerg Asmussen, an ECB policymaker and former German deputy finance minister, on Tuesday stressed the importance of France's economic revival. "We all have a interest in an economically strong France," said Asmussen.

France is Germany's largest export market. After Germany, it is also the second-largest contributor to the euro zone's ESM rescue fund. France has already been stripped of its triple-A status by two top credit rating agencies and further downgrades could follow if France fails to get its deficit under control.

"The current problems go beyond a rate cut though it would not do any harm," said Fabrice Montagne, economist at Barclays.

TAKING ACTION

So far, the ECB has been tolerating slowing inflation as euro zone countries adjust, but if the downturn persists, the ECB may have to act. Anything beyond cutting the main refinancing rate may prove more difficult to agree, however.

The ECB has already committed to provide unlimited liquidity for as long as needed. Other forms of forward guidance, for example on interest rates, could be an option even if it is unlikely to be as explicit as the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent.

Some economists have said the ECB should start buying bundled-up corporate loans to address the key problem of weak lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises, crucial players in the euro zone economy that rely strongly on bank funding.

Draghi said the ECB is "thinking about these issues from a 360-degree perspective", but Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has already said he thinks national governments should step up.

"The problem is that the ECB doesn't want to be the only one to act," said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank in London. "You need at least some strong commitments from governments before the ECB can do something."

(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt and Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by Catherine Evans)