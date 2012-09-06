BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 6 France's European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve praised the European Central Bank on Thursday for agreeing to launch a new bond-buying programme, saying the decision proved its commitment to support the euro currency.
"The ECB's decisions are encouraging and show a coherent line with the European summit at the end of June," he told Reuters. "This shows a will to maintain the euro zone's integrity, to support the euro."
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017