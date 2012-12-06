FRANKFURT Dec 6 The European Central Bank held
interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday,
leaving investors to shift their attention to new economic
forecasts for clues about possible cuts next year.
Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a
news conference after the ECB's policy meeting.
NEGATIVE DEPOSIT RATES
"We are operationally ready, but the discussion didn't go
into any depth with respect to this point. We briefly touched
upon the complexities that such a measure would involve and
possible unintended consequences, but we didn't elaborate any
further."
GROWTH RISKS
"The Governing Council continues to see downside risk to the
economic outlook for the euro area. These are mainly related to
uncertainties about the resolution of sovereign debt and
governance issues in the euro area, geopolitical issues and
fiscal policy decisions in the United States, possibly dampening
sentiment for longer than currently assumed and delaying further
the recovery of private investment, employment and consumption."
WIDE DISCUSSION ON RATES
"There was a wide discussion ... but the consensus was to
leave the rates unchanged."
ASKED WHY NO RATE CUT GIVEN WEAK FORECASTS
"If you think from July to today, some countries' spreads or
some countries' sovereign bonds went down by 200, 250 basis
points, that is much more than anything you can achieve by a
reduction in the short-term policy rate. So to some extent, we
will continue looking at the situation, of course, but to some
extent, we have already done much that is needed."
GREEK BOND BUYBACK
"On Greece, now you say that too much has been asked from
the private sector but my impression is actually the opposite -
a lot has been asked from the public sector. This whole
programme is being financed ... by the public sector with public
sector money.
"So the debt buyback will be part of this and it's early to
say how it's going but ... I would say it is mostly public
sector involvement in terms of new money, also what is most
important (for) this latest agreement is the medium-term term
commitment to possibly provide new money in case Greece were to
have a primary surplus but somehow things were not going, not
because of Greece's lacking compliance with the programme ... So
this is quite important (and) it's the first time this has been
done, actually."
ON THE ECB'S OMT BOND-BUYING PLAN
"The conditions under which the OMT is going to be activated
are very straight... they don't talk about negotiations or a
certain interest rate or anything like that ... The press
communique of the OMT contains all the conditions that are
needed to activate it.
"We said ... the main aim of the OMT is to remove tail risk
to overcome monetary and financial fragmentatiobn of the euro
area that would stem from redenomination risk and we would do it
in a size that would be adequate to achieve its objective."
ON POSSIBLE DEAL SOFTEN THE TERMS OF IRELAND'S BANK BAILOUT
"(Wednesday's budget) was a reaffirmation of the successful
commmitment of the Irish goverment in restoring sound economic
conditions, both fiscal but more broadly structural conditions.
"The ECB cannot undertake any agreement that is being viewed
as monetary financing (which is) forbidden by article 1,2,3 of
the (ECB's founding) treaty. Other than that, there is plenty of
goodwill."
GREEK DEBT ROLLOVER BY NATIONAL CENTRAL BANKS
"We didn't really have a deep discussion about that. We
certainly discussed about this and we basically haven't reached
a conclusion yet."
FISCAL POLICY
"It is essential for governments to reduce further both
fiscal and structural imbalances and to proceed with financial
sector restructuring."
FIXED RATE REFIS
"We have also decided to continue conducting our main
refinancing operations, MROs, as fixed-rate tender procedures
with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until
the end of the sixth maintenance period on July 9, 2013."
IMPROVEMENT IN 2013
"Later in 2013, economic activity should gradually recover
as global demand strengthens and our accommodative monetary
policy stance and significantly improved financial market
confidence work their way through the economy."
INFLATION
"We decided to keep the key ECB interest rates unchanged
owing to high energy prices and increases in indirect taxes in
some euro area countries.
"HICP inflation rates have been elevated for some time. More
recently, they have declined as anticipated and are expected to
fall below 2 percent in 2013.
"Over the policy-relevant horizon, inflation rates should
remain in line with price stability."
