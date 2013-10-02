PARIS Oct 2 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding off any fresh
policy action for now while it waits to see whether a fragile
euro zone recovery strengthens.
Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a
post-meeting news conference.
US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
"The US budget shutdown is a risk if protracted. At the
present time, the impression one has is that it will not be so.
But essentially if it were to be protracted it's certainly a
risk for the U.S. and the world recovery, so we have to have
this present in our minds."
MORE ON LIQUIDITY
"The 200 billion euro figure was given in a different
context. There is no stable relation between this figure and the
behaviour of short-term money market rates.
"The excess liquidity figure depends on several factors, one
of which is the state of fragmentation. The bigger is the
fragmentation, the higher is the excess liquidity. So you can
easily accept a lower figure without expecting any reaction on
the money market rates if fragmentation decreases ..."
"I would urge not to make too much about two things about
the relation between the excess liquidity and short-term money
market rates and about the speed of repayment of the LTRO by the
banking system."
ON ITALY
"When you look at periods of instability, we see them in
Greece, we see them in Portugal, we see them in Italy now, while
instability may be hampering the hopes for a recovery in these
countries, it doesn't really hurt the foundations of the euro
zone as it used to do a few years ago. In other words, the euro
zone and the euro is more resilient today than it was a few
years ago."
MORE ON LIQUIDITY
"If I had to summarise what is the view of the governing
council with respect to liquidity, I would say that nobody wants
to have a liquidity accident standing between now and the
recovery. And second, liquidity ought to be provided to the
banking system as needed but it should not be a replacement for
lack of capital."
"(On liquidity) let me restate what I said in the European
parliament because it's quite telling. What I said is that we
are ready to use all available instruments including an LTRO to
make sure that short-term money market rates development are in
line with our medium-term assessment of price stability. We
have a vast array of instruments to this extent and we exclude
no option in order to address the needs as it is most
appropriate."
RATE CUT DISCUSSION
"There was a discussion, and as last time, some governors
observed that improvements in the economy would not justify this
discussion but other governors believed that the discussion was
warranted. In the end, we decided to leave interest rates at the
present level."
EXCHANGE RATES
"The exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB. The
target for the ECB is medium-term price stability.
"However, the exchange rate is important for growth and for
price stability, and we are certainly attentive to these
developments."
BANKS AND CREDIT MARKETS
"Since the summer of 2012, substantial progress has been
made in improving the funding situation of banks and, in
particular, in strengthening the domestic deposit base in a
number of stressed countries.
"In order to ensure an adequate transmission of monetary
policy to the financing conditions in euro area countries, it is
essential that fragmentation of euro area credit markets
declines further and that the resilience of banks is
strengthened where needed."
EXPORTS
"Euro area economic activity should ... benefit from a
gradual strengthening of external demand for exports."
FINANCIAL MARKETS, UNEMPLOYMENT
"The overall improvements in financial markets since last
summer appear to be gradually working their way through to the
real economy, as should the progress made in fiscal
consolidation. In addition, real incomes have benefited recently
from generally lower inflation. This being said, unemployment in
the euro area remains high and the necessary balance sheet
adjustments in the public and private sectors will continue to
weigh on economic activity."
RISKS
"The risks around the economic outlook for the euro area
continue to be on the downside. Developments in global money and
financial market conditions and related uncertainties may have
the potential to negatively affect economic conditions. Other
downside risks include higher commodity prices in the context of
renewed geopolitical tensions, weaker-than-expected global
demand, and slow or insufficient implementation of structural
reforms in euro area countries."
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
"Developments in industrial production data point to a
somewhat weaker growth at the beginning of the third quarter,
while survey-based confidence indicators up to September have
improved further from low levels, overall confirming our
previous expectations of a gradual recovery in economic
activity."
MONEY MARKET CONDITIONS
"With regard to money market conditions, we will remain
particularly attentive to developments which may have
implications for the stance of monetary policy and are ready to
consider all available instruments."
FORWARD GUIDANCE
"In line with the forward guidance provided in July, the
Governing Council confirms that it expects the key ECB interest
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period of time."
PRICE PRESSURES
"Underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to
remain subdued over the medium term ...
"Inflation expectations for the euro area continue to be
firmly anchored, in line with our aim of maintaining inflation
rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term.