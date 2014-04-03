FRANKFURT, April 3 The European Central Bank
kept interest rates steady on Thursday despite a fall in
inflation to its lowest in more than four years, counting on the
euro zone recovery to gain strength unaided.
Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a
post-meeting news conference.
BUYING PRIVATE-SECTOR DEBT, NEED TO REVIVE ABS MARKET:
"... There are obviously different preferences (within the
governing council) about which QE would be more effective, and
we will continue working on that in the coming weeks.
"... It's not easy to design a programme of QE on private
debt that is large in size and does not have risks for financial
stability ... That's why the ECB is so squarely behind the need
to develop an ABS market, because that is where the largest pool
of private sector asset lies."
"We are a bank-based economy so if we are able to have these
loans being correctly priced and rated and traded like it used
to happen in the ABS before the crisis, then we naturally have a
very large pool of assets. The ECB is squarely behind this in a
variety of ways, first and foremost in its action to revisit the
regulation for ABS."
Draghi noted that at the high point of the crisis the
regulation for ABS did not distinguish between simple ABS,
backed by mortgages or SME loans, and complex, highly structured
ABS, despite a much higher default rate on the latter.
"We have to revisit this and we find ample agreement in
other monetary policy jurisdictions, and as a matter of fact the
ECB will present a joint paper with the BoE (Bank of England) on
this point at the next IMF meeting."
ON THE IMF
"The IMF has been of recent extremely generous in its
suggestions on what we should do or not do, and we are really
thankful for that. But the viewpoints of the Governing Council
are in a sense different.
"And frankly, I would like the IMF to be as generous as they
have been towards us also with other monetary policy
jurisdictions, like for example issuing statements just the day
before an FOMC meeting would take place."
ENERGY PRICES
"There is no doubt that profound changes are taking place in
the energy market ... This had an immediate impact in
underestimating the rate of change in prices."
NEGATIVE DEPOSIT RATES
"(Negative deposit rate) certainly was an instrument which
received a good deal of attention during today's discussion. A
lowering of the corridor was also another point of today's
discussion."
ECONOMIC STAGNATION
"My biggest fear is actually to some extent a reality, and
that is the protracted stagnation - longer than we have in our
baseline scenario - and even so, right now it's pretty severe."
UNEMPLOYMENT
"The levels of unemployment that are - even though they have
stabilised and we see marginal improvements here and there -
they are very high. And the longer they persist the more likely
is that they'll become structural, namely much harder to lower
or to lower through conventional policy measures."
GOVERNING COUNCIL DISCUSSION
"In the course of this discussion we talked about lower
interest rates, we talked about lower deposit facility rate, we
talked about prolonging the fixed-rate full allotment, we talked
about QE ... So there was an ample and rich discussion which is
confirmed by the statement that I already read about the
unanimity of the Governing Council and its commitment to fight
risks for price stability."
ON DESIGNING A QE PROGRAMME FOR EURO ZONE
"In the United States, the effect of QE is immediate on all
the asset prices, and the effect of the term premium is also
quite direct, because it's an economy based on capital markets.
In our case it's an economy based on the bank lending channel
and ... the programme has to be carefully designed in order to
take this element into account."
WHY QE WAS DISCUSSED
"The longer the period of low inflation, the higher the risk
for inflation expectations in the medium and the long term. That
is why we discussed (QE)."
FORWARD GUIDANCE
"The forward curves, the medium-term forward curves and the
short-term money market curves remain pretty stable. So if you
judge success of forward guidance by this measure, you would ...
define the forward guidance as having been quite successful."
MORE INFORMATION NEEDED ON INFLATION
"We need more information to assess whether there has been a
change in the medium-term (inflation) outlook."
DEFLATION RISK HASN'T INCREASED
"We don't see the risk to deflation as having increased with
respect to our assessment."
EURO
"The exchange rate is very important for price stability, so
much so that we have made an explicit reference in the
introductory statement ... The possible repercussions of both
geopolitical risks and exchange rate developments will be
monitored closely.
"As I said several times, it is not a policy target. It is
an increasingly important factor in our medium-term assessment
of price stability."
MANDATE INCLUDES QE
"All instruments that fall within the mandate, including QE,
are intended to be part of this statement. There was, in fact,
during the discussion we had today, there was a discussion of
QE."
INFLATION RISKS
"The Governing Council sees both upside and downside risk to
the outlook for price developments as limited and broadly
balanced over the medium term."
GRADUAL INFLATION INCREASE
"Inflation is expected to pick up somewhat in April partly
related to the volatility of service prices in the months around
Easter. Over the following months, annual HICP inflation is
expected to remain low before gradually increasing during 2015
to reach levels closer to 2 percent towards the end of 2016."
ECONOMIC RISKS
"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro
area continue to be on the downside. Developments in global
financial markets and in emerging market economies, as well as
geopolitical risks, may have the potential to affect economic
conditions negatively."
READY TO ACT SWIFTLY
"We will monitor developments very closely and we will
consider all instruments available to us. We are resolute in our
determination to maintain a high degree of monetary
accommodation and act swiftly if required."
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE
"We do not exclude further monetary policy easing and we
firmly reiterate that we continue to expect the ECB interest
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period of time."
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"Inflation expectations for the euro area over the medium to
long term continue to be firmly anchored."
READY TO ACT IN EVENT OF PROLONGED LOW INFLATION
"The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to
using also unconventional instruments within its mandate in
order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period
of low inflation."
ECONOMIC RECOVERY
"The moderate recovery of the euro area economy is
proceeding in line with our previous assessment."
INFLATION
"Recent information is consistent with our expectation of a
prolonged period of low inflation followed by a gradual upward
movement in HICP inflation rates."
