FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of deflation.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

ASKED IF POTENTIAL FOREIGN DEMAND FOR ABS RISKED PUSHING UP THE EURO

"We are working on the ABS but there are other actors that also need to work on this, there needs to be a revisitation of the regulation ... to eliminate some of the undue discriminations against this specific product when this product is simple, real and transparent.

"If this effort ... were to produce a product that is so attractive for the world that it means there will be a very sizeable financing inflows for the SMEs in the real economy that would be the greatest success and for us in Europe, would help restore a one capital market and to fight fragmentation, which is one of the most important causes of the present crisis.

"I would value these benefits much more than the exchange rate."

ON THE EURO

"One of the reasons for the strengthening exchange rate was inflows coming from outside, from investors interested in euro area economies, and that has moderated ... in the last quarter."

HOW LONG FOR TODAY'S MEASURES TO TAKE EFFECT?

On monetary policy aspect and reaffirming forward guidance:

"Interest rates will stay low for long, possibly longer than previously foreseen, and this will feed into the money market conditions."

When will there be some outcome? "Most likely we will see immediate effects on the money markets and we will see delayed effects on the real economy attributable to this programme ... (this) will probably take three or four quarters."

COUNCIL POLICY DECISION

"This time it was unanimous."

ARE WE FINISHED? NO!

"We've done this. We think it's a significant package. Are we finished? The answer is no! We aren't finished here. If need be, within our mandate, we aren't finished here."

LOWER BOUND OF INTEREST RATES

"For all practical purposes I would consider having reached the lower bound (of interest rates) today."

ABS and MROs

"ABS preparatory work ... "under this initiative the euro system will consider purchasing simple and transparent asset-backed securities with underlying assets consisting of claims against the euro area non-financial private sector".

"We decided to continue conducting the MROs as fixed-rate tender procedures with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until the end of the reserve maintenance period ending in December 2016."

TLTROs

"All TLTROs will mature in September 2018 ... counterparties will be entitled to borrow, initially, seven percent of the total amount of their loans to the euro area non-financial private sector, excluding loans to households for house purchases...

"The combined initial entitlement amounts to 400 billion euros. To that effect two successive TLTROs will be conducted in September and December 2014.

"In addition, from March 2015 to June 2016 all counterparties will be able to borrow quarterly up to 3 times the amount of their net lending to the euro area non-financial private sector, excluding loans to households for house purchases."

MORE ON PACKAGE OF MEASURES

"This package includes further reductions in the key ECB interest rates, targeted longer-term refinancing operations, preparatory work related to outright purchases of asset-backed securities and a prolongation of the fixed rate full allotment tender procedures. In addition, we have decided to suspend the weekly fine-tuning operation sterilising liquidity injected under the securities market programme."

ONGOING MODERATE ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 0.2 percent "confirmed the ongoing gradual (economic) recovery ... The most recent survey results signal moderate growth also in the second quarter".

"...the risks surrounding growth prospects continue to be on the downside."

SWIFT ACTION IF NECESSARY

"If required, we will act swiftly with further monetary policy easing. The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using also unconventional instruments within its mandate should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation."

PACKAGE OF MEASURES

"We decided on a combination of measures ... to support lending to the real economy. This package includes further reductions in the key ECB interest rates, targeted longer-term refinancing operations, preparatory work related to outright purchases of asset-backed securities and a prolongation of the fixed-rate full allotment tender procedures."

FORWARD GUIDANCE

"Concerning our forward guidance, the key ECB interest rates will remain at present levels for an extended period of time in view of the current outlook for inflation." (EMEA Editing Desk +44 207 542 4441)