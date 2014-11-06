FRANKFURT Nov 6 The European Central Bank kept
interest rates at record lows at it policy meeting on Thursday,
waiting to see how stimulus measures laid out over the summer
unfold.
Below are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's
post-meeting news conference.
CONCERNS ABOUT POLICY AMONG COUNCIL MEMBERS
"As far as I know, no, there was no concern being raised.
The whole (Governing Council) dinner (last night) was taken up
by this discussion (about ECB minutes) and that's why I think
(the) dinner was successful. It was a very rich and interesting
discussion, and very candid. But these concerns were not raised
as far as I know...
"I'm not ubiquitous. I don't know what the others might say.
I haven't seen anything."
ON NATIONAL CENTRAL BANKS BUYING ABS
"We start, as you know, outsourcing the purchases with
external asset managers, but we certainly are not excluding,
ruling out the participation of national central banks in this
programme.
"In fact we now try to see which central banks are going to
be ready, in how long a time, and adapt the framework that we
have today, that is being geared and prepared only for outside
managers, to include national central banks that might be ready
and willing to do it."
LESSONS FROM OTHER CENTRAL BANK ACTION
"One should take into account the profound diversity of ...
initial conditions (when looking at other central banks). We
have discussed today quite extensively the experience of other
central banks and the size of the balance sheet ... We should be
aware that the effects of QE are different depending on the
initial conditions.
"In the case for example of the US and the UK you will
observe many differences. One for example is size-wise. They
have tripled or quadrupled their balance sheet. Second the
structure of their capital markets; third we tend to forget that
all three countries - US, UK and Japan - had fiscal deficits
which were several times what the fiscal deficit is in Europe.
fourth the composition of these interventions was different ...
and as far as the UK and US especially are concerned, the time
when these interventions had taken place were different when the
spreads and interest rates were much higher.
"So you see there is matter for committees and the ECB staff
to reflect on all this, on which would be the conditions, the
transmission channels whereby additional measures if needed were
to be effective. So the lessons from other countries ... are
very important in the sense they make us think about how to make
the most of the measures we may be taking if needed."
ON TRICHET LETTER TO IRISH GOVERNMENT
"Just read the four letters and they will give you the whole
story. The decision to ask for a programme was the government's
decision, it was not the ECB forcing the government to do this.
But I think the four letters show exactly the sort of dialogue
that took place between the government and the then president of
the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet, so for me there is very little to
add to that."
"Subsequent events, the extraordinary performance of Ireland
-- next year Ireland will be the fastest growing economy in
Europe, in the euro area certainly -- seem to say the decision
wasn't that stupid."
ON REPORTS OF DISCORD AMONG POLICYMAKERS
"On these reports, let me say first of all it's fairly
normal to disagree about things, it happens everywhere -- just
read recent statements about when to raise interest rates in the
United States by members of the FOMC. It happens in the UK, it
happens in Japan ... this is part of normal diversity.
"But I think the best answer to this is ... the fact that
the introductory statement that I just read to you -- which
contains some, I would say rather important, news with respect
to the past -- has been approved and underwritten unanimously."
GOVERNING COUNCIL UNANIMOUS
"This (Draghi's introductory statement at news conference)
has been signed by the whole Governing Council."
UNANIMOUS COMMITMENT TO MORE UNCONVENTIONAL MEASURES IF
NECESSARY
"Our accommodative monetary policy stance will underpin the
firm anchoring of medium to long-term inflation expectations in
line with our aim of achieving inflation rates below but close
to 2 percent.
"As they work their way through to the economy, our monetary
policy measure will together contribute to a return of inflation
rates to levels closer to our aim. However looking ahead and
taking into account new information and analysis the Governing
Council will closely monitor and continually assess the
appropriateness of its monetary policy stance.
"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is
unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional
instruments within its mandate."
CLOSELY MONITORING PRICE RISKS
"The Governing Council will continue to closely monitor the
risks to the outlook for price developments over the medium
term.
"In this context we will focus in particular on the possible
repercussions of dampened growth dynamics, geopolitical
developments, exchange rate and energy price developments and
the pass-through of our montery policy measures."
PREPARING FOR FURTHER MEASURES IF NEEDED
"The Governing Council has tasked ECB staff and the relevant
Eurosystem committees with ensuring the timely preparation of
further measures to be implemented if needed."
BALANCE SHEET TO RETURN TOWARDS EARLY 2012 LEVEL
"We started last month purchasing covered bonds under our
new programme. We will also soon start to purchase asset-backed
securities. The programmes will last for at least two years.
Together with a series of targeted longer-term refinancing
operations to be conducted until June 2016 these asset purchases
will have a sizeable impact on our balance sheet, which is
expected to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning
of 2012."
