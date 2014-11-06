FRANKFURT Nov 6 The European Central Bank kept interest rates at record lows at it policy meeting on Thursday, waiting to see how stimulus measures laid out over the summer unfold.

Below are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's post-meeting news conference.

CONCERNS ABOUT POLICY AMONG COUNCIL MEMBERS

"As far as I know, no, there was no concern being raised. The whole (Governing Council) dinner (last night) was taken up by this discussion (about ECB minutes) and that's why I think (the) dinner was successful. It was a very rich and interesting discussion, and very candid. But these concerns were not raised as far as I know...

"I'm not ubiquitous. I don't know what the others might say. I haven't seen anything."

ON NATIONAL CENTRAL BANKS BUYING ABS

"We start, as you know, outsourcing the purchases with external asset managers, but we certainly are not excluding, ruling out the participation of national central banks in this programme.

"In fact we now try to see which central banks are going to be ready, in how long a time, and adapt the framework that we have today, that is being geared and prepared only for outside managers, to include national central banks that might be ready and willing to do it."

LESSONS FROM OTHER CENTRAL BANK ACTION

"One should take into account the profound diversity of ... initial conditions (when looking at other central banks). We have discussed today quite extensively the experience of other central banks and the size of the balance sheet ... We should be aware that the effects of QE are different depending on the initial conditions.

"In the case for example of the US and the UK you will observe many differences. One for example is size-wise. They have tripled or quadrupled their balance sheet. Second the structure of their capital markets; third we tend to forget that all three countries - US, UK and Japan - had fiscal deficits which were several times what the fiscal deficit is in Europe. fourth the composition of these interventions was different ... and as far as the UK and US especially are concerned, the time when these interventions had taken place were different when the spreads and interest rates were much higher.

"So you see there is matter for committees and the ECB staff to reflect on all this, on which would be the conditions, the transmission channels whereby additional measures if needed were to be effective. So the lessons from other countries ... are very important in the sense they make us think about how to make the most of the measures we may be taking if needed."

ON TRICHET LETTER TO IRISH GOVERNMENT

"Just read the four letters and they will give you the whole story. The decision to ask for a programme was the government's decision, it was not the ECB forcing the government to do this. But I think the four letters show exactly the sort of dialogue that took place between the government and the then president of the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet, so for me there is very little to add to that."

"Subsequent events, the extraordinary performance of Ireland -- next year Ireland will be the fastest growing economy in Europe, in the euro area certainly -- seem to say the decision wasn't that stupid."

ON REPORTS OF DISCORD AMONG POLICYMAKERS

"On these reports, let me say first of all it's fairly normal to disagree about things, it happens everywhere -- just read recent statements about when to raise interest rates in the United States by members of the FOMC. It happens in the UK, it happens in Japan ... this is part of normal diversity.

"But I think the best answer to this is ... the fact that the introductory statement that I just read to you -- which contains some, I would say rather important, news with respect to the past -- has been approved and underwritten unanimously."

GOVERNING COUNCIL UNANIMOUS

"This (Draghi's introductory statement at news conference) has been signed by the whole Governing Council."

UNANIMOUS COMMITMENT TO MORE UNCONVENTIONAL MEASURES IF NECESSARY

"Our accommodative monetary policy stance will underpin the firm anchoring of medium to long-term inflation expectations in line with our aim of achieving inflation rates below but close to 2 percent.

"As they work their way through to the economy, our monetary policy measure will together contribute to a return of inflation rates to levels closer to our aim. However looking ahead and taking into account new information and analysis the Governing Council will closely monitor and continually assess the appropriateness of its monetary policy stance.

"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate."

CLOSELY MONITORING PRICE RISKS

"The Governing Council will continue to closely monitor the risks to the outlook for price developments over the medium term.

"In this context we will focus in particular on the possible repercussions of dampened growth dynamics, geopolitical developments, exchange rate and energy price developments and the pass-through of our montery policy measures."

PREPARING FOR FURTHER MEASURES IF NEEDED

"The Governing Council has tasked ECB staff and the relevant Eurosystem committees with ensuring the timely preparation of further measures to be implemented if needed."

BALANCE SHEET TO RETURN TOWARDS EARLY 2012 LEVEL

"We started last month purchasing covered bonds under our new programme. We will also soon start to purchase asset-backed securities. The programmes will last for at least two years. Together with a series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations to be conducted until June 2016 these asset purchases will have a sizeable impact on our balance sheet, which is expected to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."

