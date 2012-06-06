FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank held
its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Wednesday, resisting
international pressure to provide more support for the euro
zone's ailing economy.
The ECB also said the interest rate on its deposit facility
would remain at 0.25 percent, and the rate on the marginal
lending facility would stay at 1.75 percent. The euro was steady
versus the dollar after the news.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.
Markets are looking for hints whether the ECB may cut
interest rates in the coming months and how worried the
17-country bloc's central bank is about recent weak economic
data.
An update of the ECB's staff projections for growth and
inflation will also be eyed for clues on future ECB policy
moves.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)