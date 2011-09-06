LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Given that the last rate hike from the ECB was delivered in July a rate cut would be difficult to deliver at the meeting this week. Instead the ECB will focus on delivering a softer message on inflation which has already been communicated as well as repeating calls for governments to stick to promised fiscal plans/targets. This latter is important for the ECB which, having restarted the SMP, has seen both Greece and Italy not live up to promises.

When it comes to monetary easing the ECB has managed to relax policy without explicitly delivering a refi rate cut.

Note that the reason why a central bank policy rate matters is that it tends to dictate where the short-end of the yield curve trades.

Since the ECB decided to extend its full allotment to year-end, provide a 6-month LTRO last month, and indicate that it is likely to shift its view on the inflation outlook, we have seen EONIAs trade sharply lower.

More importantly the spread between EONIA and the refi rate across the curve has continued to widen such that it does not matter whether the ECB cuts the refi rate or not, as we have implicitly had a relaxation of policy. The ECB can help to cement this further if needed by widening the corridor to allow the floor on money market rates to move lower or they could cut the refi rate by 25bps and lower the corridor as well.

We don't expect the ECB to cut rates this week, but to focus the message on the inflation outlook and the need for governments to implement their plans. When the ECB made a U-turn in 2008 it required a trigger in the form of Lehmans bankruptcy.

One potential trigger is the increasing risk that we are moving toward a Greek default that includes it exiting the euro zone. With Greece having failed to deliver on consolidation plans and talks with the Troika having stalled, the risks are high that what was considered as a tail risk is now increasing in probability. (Reporting by Divyang Shah)