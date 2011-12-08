* Draghi downplays prospect of aggressive bond-buying
* ECB sees strong chance of recession next year
* Launches ultra-long liquidity for banks
* Says lending to IMF for bond-buying contravenes EU treaty
* Rate cut in line with expectations, vote not unanimous
(Adds fresh analyst comment)
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 The European Central Bank
doused hopes on Thursday it will ramp up its bond-buying
programme to fight the bloc's debt crisis, unnerving markets
hours before a high-stakes EU summit they had hoped would
produce a 'grand bargain' to end the turmoil.
The ECB cut rates to a record low of 1.0 percent, offered
ultra-long 3-year financing to banks and eased rules on the
collateral it requires from banks to tap its funds.
But by playing down expectations the bank would boost its
bond purchases, ECB President Mario Draghi disappointed markets
hoping it would aggressively ramp up its crisis response if euro
zone leaders agree tougher budget rules at the summit.
"One step forward, two steps back," said Alan Clarke,
economist at Scotia Capital. "The ECB thought it was helping out
by cutting interest rates and providing longer term liquidity
measures. So far so good.
"But then to dash any hopes that the ECB might fire its
bazooka (and engage in QE) has meant that the ECB's actions have
backfired ... The euro zone leaders might as well not bother.
Pack their bags, go home, enjoy the weekend and do their
Christmas shopping."
Draghi said new forecasts from the central bank showed the
currency bloc's gross domestic product could contract by as much
as 0.4 percent next year although it could also grow by as much
as 1.0 percent.
Despite the threat of recession, he revealed the vote to cut
rates was not unanimous.
"The outlook remains subject to high uncertainty and
substantial downside risks," Draghi told a news conference.
The EU summit will seek agreement on how to defuse the
crisis, with France and Germany pushing for rule changes to
enforce stricter budget discipline in the bloc.
The ECB, which euro zone officials say has been closely
involved in drafting plans for tighter fiscal integration, has
pressed governments to toughen their budget rules.
Draghi heightened expectations last week that the ECB could
do more to fight the crisis by saying "other elements might
follow" if European leaders agree tighter budget controls first.
ECB watchers took that to mean the central bank would step
up its purchases of the bonds of struggling euro zone members
but he firmly played down that interpretation.
"I was surprised by the implicit meaning that was given (to
my comments last week)," Draghi said.
"A new fiscal compact, comprising a fundamental restatement
of the fiscal rules together with the fiscal commitments that
euro area governments have made, is the most important
precondition for restoring the normal functioning of financial
markets."
RUG PULLED
The euro turned negative in response and Italian government
bond yields rose.
"This is big -- a lot of people, stocks, bonds, currencies,
had been counting on the ECB and he's basically pulled the rug
out from under the market," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist
at Forex.com in New York.
With euro zone leaders desperate to build a firewall around
their debt-ridden economies, another idea that has been floated
is for euro zone central banks to lend to the International
Monetary Fund so it could take a more prominent role.
"It's legally complex. The spirit of the treaty is that one
cannot channel money in a way to circumvent the treaty
provisions," Draghi said. "If the IMF were to use this money
exclusively to buy bonds in the euro area, we think it's not
compatible with the treaty."
The rate cut was aimed at buoying the euro zone economy,
which economists expect to slide into recession by early 2012.
A Reuters survey of 73 analysts had shown a 60 percent
chance the ECB would cut rates by 25 basis points for the second
month running, back to the record low of 1.0 percent it reached
during the financial crisis in 2009.
Inflation is now forecast to be in a range of 1.5-2.5
percent next year. The ECB's target is close to but below two
percent.
3-YEAR BANK SUPPORT
Draghi also said the ECB would start offering banks funding
for 3 years for the first time ever, to try to prevent the
crisis from precipitating a credit crunch that would choke the
bloc's economy.
Draghi, who took over the reins from Jean-Claude Trichet
last month, said a 36-month refinancing operation on Dec. 21
would replace the 12-month funding offer the ECB had planned
previously.
The ECB would offer full allotment -- meaning it will meet
all bids -- at the two three-year tenders planned and there
would be an option of early repayment after a year.
It also made it easier for banks to get its funding by
further expanding the menu of assets they can swap for ECB
loans.
The ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm
escalating tensions in bank-to-bank lending markets. Last week
it, the U.S. Federal Reserve and a clutch of other top central
banks slashed the cost of the dollar loans they offer banks.
But the apparently cool attitude to stepping up its
bond-buying programme is likely to overshadow that assistance.
France and Italy but also the United States and Britain have
all put intense pressure on the ECB to use its potentially
unlimited firepower to calm the euro zone's crisis which is now
casting a dark cloud over the global economy.
Earlier this week ratings agency S&P warned that its threat
of a mass downgrade of euro zone members would be tough to avoid
if larger ECB bond buying was not part of Friday's summit deal.
Pressure is getting ever more intense on the central bank to
avert a euro zone meltdown.
A senior euro zone source said hours before the start of the
EU summit that a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking
licence - which could allow it to access ECB funds, boosting its
firepower - had been rejected.
The ECB had been uncomfortable about the idea but the
jettisoning of another proposal that could have put a firewall
around euro zone debt strugglers leaves it ever more firmly in
the spotlight to act directly.
"Whereas we need to withhold judgement until the weekend is
over, Draghi's comments so far more than back up our base case:
the euro crisis may have to get worse in early 2012 until the
ECB realises that it has to counteract the risk of a
deflationary collapse of the euro zone by much more forceful
action," said Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding.
(Reporting by Marc Jones/Paul Carrel; writing by Mike Peacock;
editing by Chris Pizzey/Ruth Pitchford)